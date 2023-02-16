Brendan Fraser Says 'The Whale' Success Would Have Been 'Too Much, Too Soon' Earlier in His Career (Exclusive)

Brendan Fraser is savoring every moment of his career renaissance.

On Thursday, ET debuts an exclusive clip from the upcoming awards show, the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards, where Fraser won Best Actor for his performance in The Whale.

"I know life doesn't begin at 50," Fraser tearfully tells the crowd as he accepts the award. "But it can yield renewal and reward beyond our wildest dreams."

Backstage, in ET's exclusive footage, Fraser admits to the camera that he's grateful for this new wave of success later in life.

"I wouldn't have known what to do with it, 20-25 years ago," he says of the awards season attention. "It would have been too much, too soon."

"Now that I'm 54, I feel more comfortable, more qualified, more confident," he adds. "And I feel happier for those who are coming up, the way I did."

Watch the full clip below.

Great Performances: Movies for Grownups Awards with AARP The Magazine will honor more stars -- such as Career Achievement Award Recipient Jamie Lee Curtis -- when the awards ceremony airs nationwide on Friday, Feb. 17, at 9/8c on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS app.