Breonna Taylor Case: Judge Permanently Dismisses Charges Against Boyfriend Kenneth Walker

A judge has permanently dismissed charges against Kenneth Walker, the boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, for allegedly shooting and wounding a police officer last year. Walker cannot be recharged for the crimes following the ruling.

Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Olu Stevens on Monday granted local prosecutors' motion to dismiss the charges, CBS affiliate WLKY reported.

Walker was initially charged with assault and attempted murder after he allegedly opened fire and wounded Louisville Metro Police Sergeant Jonathan Mattingly. Walker maintained he was unaware that police were conducting a raid on the home.

Officers were looking for an ex-boyfriend of Taylor's and entered the apartment in search of illegal drugs on March 13, 2020. Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician with no criminal record, was fatally shot during the raid.

Last May, the charges against Walker were dropped without prejudice — meaning he could face the same charges again. At the time, Jefferson Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine cautioned that Walker's case could be presented before a grand jury a second time.

Prosecutors moved to dismiss the charges last week. In a court filing, they said investigations "into this matter have concluded and no new information relevant to the charges against (Walker) in this matter has been brought to the Commonwealth's attention."

Steve Romines, Walker's attorney, applauded prosecutors last week.

"After the worst year of [Walker's] life, prosecutors have finally acknowledged that he did nothing wrong and acted in self-defense," Romines told CBS News. "He looks forward to continuing the fight to hold the real wrongdoers accountable for the harm that they've caused. Both he, individually, and our community, as a whole, cannot begin the process of healing until that happens."