Breonna Taylor: Halle Berry, Samuel L. Jackson and More Honor Late EMT One Year After Her Death

Say her name. Celebrities, politicians and many others are paying tribute to the late Breonna Taylor on the one-year anniversary of her death.
The 26-year-old EMT was killed in her home by Louisville Metro Police on March 13, 2020. Taylor and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, were in their home when police made a late-night raid on the wrong address. She was shot eight times.
Just earlier this month, a judge permanently dismissed charges against Walker for allegedly shooting and wounding a police officer last year. In September, the city of Louisville agreed to pay $12 million to Taylor's family and institute police reform in the family's wrongful death suit. And while the Louisville Police Department fired the officers involved in the shooting, no one has been charged in her death.
On the anniversary of her death, people all over the nation are reminding everyone to "say her name" and demand justice.
"Today marks one year since #BreonnaTaylor was killed. Join me, @NAACP_LDF & on-the-ground Louisville organizations in calling on your Senators to support the passing of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act which reduces police racial bias and violence against people of color," Samuel L. Jackson wrote.
Halle Berry tweeted, "Breonna Taylor deserved so much more. 🕊 #SayHerName."
"#BreonnaTaylor was murdered in her own home by Louisville police officers one year ago today when they fired 32 shots at her home during a no-knock raid using false information," Common tweeted. "365 days later and still no justice. Breonna should be enjoying this weekend with friends and family."
