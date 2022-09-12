Brett Goldstein Defies 'Don't Swear' Directive After Emmy Win for 'Ted Lasso'

Brett Goldstein scores again! For the second consecutive year, the Ted Lasso star is victorious in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series category.

The 42-year-old actor, who plays Roy Kent on the Apple TV+ soccer comedy, took the stage and vowed he wouldn't swear during his acceptance speech like he did last year. He told the audience that because he did swear, his speech didn't air in the UK and his parents never saw it. With that in mind, he was thankful for the second chance. And he dropped a few swear words anyway, which got muted during the broadcast. The stunt had everyone rolling!

"I'm going to try not to swear," he said during his acceptance speech. "Thank you to the academy and Apple, thank you to Jason and Phil and Brendan and special boy Joe Kelly for creating this magical thing and letting me a little part of it. I would never take it for granted. It's incredible. To the cast, my fellow nominees, the hardest part about being in Ted Lasso is being in a take and not ruining it by saying, 'God, you're good.'"

"I was told not to swear," he continued. "My family never got to hear me say this thank you for this second chance mom, dad [muted]. I'm so sorry. Thank you very much. Thank you."

We don't know where Roy Kent ends and Brett Goldstein begins. 😂 #TedLasso #Emmys pic.twitter.com/9Y5JcJfqEi — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 13, 2022

Goldstein told the Sunday Times earlier this year that, as far as the Ted Lasso writers are concerned, the upcoming third season will be the show's last, ending with its series finale.

"We are writing it like that. It was planned as three," Goldstein shared, later joking, "Spoiler alert — everyone dies."

Goldstein beat out Anthony Carrigan (Barry), Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso), Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso), Tony Shaloub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary), Henry Winkler (Barry) and Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live).

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards hosted by Kenan Thompson were broadcast live on NBC and Peacock. In the meantime, check out the full winners list and stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.