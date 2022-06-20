Brett Tuggle, David Lee Roth Band & Fleetwood Mac Keyboardist, Dead at 70

Brett Tuggle, a renowned veteran musician and celebrated keyboardist, died on Sunday, after a battle with cancer. He was 70.

The news of his death was confirmed to Rolling Stone by his son, Matt, who shared, "He was loved by his family so much. His family was with him throughout the entire time of his illness. He was a lovely father. He gave me music in my life."

Tuggle, a journeyman keyboardist who performed with several iconic groups, is best known for his 20-year tenure with Fleetwood Mac. He was also a longtime member of the David Lee Roth Band, joining in 1988 and playing with the group until 1994, before briefly rejoining in 1997.

While playing for the David Lee Roth Band, Tuggle co-wrote the group's hit single "Just Like Paradise."

Meanwhile, he first joined up with Fleetwood Mac in 1997, as part of Mick Fleetwood's side project, The Zoo, and continued to perform with each of the members of Fleetwood Mac, even as they explored solo projects, through 2017.

After the schism in Fleetwood Mac, Tuggle continued performing with Lindsey Buckingham and was on his tour in 2021. However, Tuggle had to leave for health issues before the tour continued this past April.

Throughout his career, Tuggle also collaborated with Jimmy Page, Rick Springfield, Steppenwolf, and many other celebrated artists and bands.

Springfield paid tribute to Tuggle on Twitter Sunday night, writing, "Our sweet Brett Tuggle made it home tonight. God bless his beautiful spirit."

Our sweet Brett Tuggle made it home tonight. God bless his beautiful spirit. ❤️ @BrettTuggle1 pic.twitter.com/JHID345cO0 — Rick Springfield (@rickspringfield) June 20, 2022

Tuggle is survived by his children -- son Matt and daughter Michelle.