Brian Austin Green Says He's 'Not Sure How' to Protect His Kids From the Industry (Exclusive)

Brian Austin Green is opening up about what it's like raising kids when you're famous.

While speaking with Soleil Moon Frye for ET this week, the 47-year-old actor spoke about the possibility of his children wanting to follow in his footsteps one day, and if he'd let them. Green shares three kids -- Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4 -- with ex Megan Fox. He also shares an 18-year-old son, Kassius, with Vanessa Marcil.

"I'm not sure how [to protect them], to be honest. It's changed so much from when we were kids and in the business," Green explained. "The age of social media, the internet and all of that, it's a completely different business than it was when I was a kid. I kind of feel like the best thing I can do as a parent is just make sure that my kids morally have a good sense of right and wrong, and what makes them feel good and not, what affects other people negatively or positively, and then put them out there and hope they can navigate it."

"I don't think it's my job to create their experience and their story for them," he continued. "I think that's already done, and I think it's my job just to make sure that the path they're on is [positive]."

Green added that he's just trying to be the best dad he can be, and "hope that that's enough."

"Cash, my oldest, is turning 19 and he's an amazing kid. Like, morally, he is a really, really good person," he shared. "So I hope that that technique works pretty well, but it seems to be with him. I mean, it seems like he's a pretty good guy, so yay me. Yay team Brian!"

Green and Fox announced their split last May after 10 years of marriage. She has since moved on with Machine Gun Kelly, while Green has been dating Sharna Burgess since December. Last month, Burgess praised the actor for how well he's been handling co-parenting with Fox during an appearance on Australia's The Morning Show.

"He's a wonderful dad, and [they've] have raised three beautiful children," the Dancing With the Stars pro said. "They are so wonderful and sweet and kind and considerate, and they've done such an amazing job."

"I think they're doing a great job with managing their situation," she added. "I'm grateful that I've been able to fit into it, into their world."

As for Frye, she's got an all-new documentary coming to Hulu. Titled kid 90, it features Green, along with a number of their other famous friends (like Heather McComb, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Jenny Lewis and Balthazar Getty) reminiscing about what it was like being a young Hollywood star in the '90s. And get this: hours of the footage was shot by Frye herself!

"It's really crazy looking back on what life was like," Green said of the project. "And the people we were hanging out with then that were just friends of ours. I ran into Johnny Depp, like, four or five years ago at, like, the Golden Globes, and I [remember] I met him at your birthday party!"

Getty, meanwhile, said he thinks the doc is an "important movie for young women."

"It was amazing, it was incredible how much you captured. And it's also amazing to think it wasn't that long ago, you couldn't just pop your phone out and you had to have a camera. You had to really commit to that," he told Frye. "So just to see all our old friends and old stomping grounds, and then to watch your journey, I thought it was really, really touching."

"And I feel like it's an important movie for young women -- I mean, for everybody, but specifically I thought there were a lot of really valuable, strong lessons [for young women]," he added.

Getty remembers being "thrown at the wolves" as a kid in Hollywood and having to figure out how to navigate the industry with the help of other young stars. "Luckily -- or depending on how you want to see it -- none of my kids want to be in the business," he said.

"To be a parent is to be there to protect them, to guide them, but also allow them to make mistakes," Getty noted. "And so you have to strike that balance."

kid 90 premieres March 12 on Hulu. Hear more on Green in the video below.