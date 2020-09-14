Brian Austin Green's Ex Vanessa Marcil Shares Why She Has 'Respect' for Megan Fox

Vanessa Marcil is showing her support for Megan Fox after Fox's split from Brian Austin Green. Marcil dated Green in 1999 and they were once engaged, though they split in 2003. Marcil and Green share a son together, 18-year-old Kassius.

During a recent Instagram Q&A, 51-year-old Marcil was asked for her opinion on 34-year-old Fox. Green announced his split from Fox in May, and she has since moved on with her Midnight in the Switchgrass co-star, Machine Gun Kelly. Fox and 47-year-old Green have been married since 2010 and share three sons together -- Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3.

"I actually have respect for how @meganfox is finally living her life for herself & leaving her children out of her public life at this young age," Marcil wrote. "I used to hide Kass from the public when he was young & never once spoke about our court case to kass or publicly until Kass was grown & insisted I stop lying to protect."

"Megan finally living her life for herself is in itself a gift to her children," she added.

On Friday, Marcil also shared a throwback photo of her and Green when she was pregnant with Kassius while reflecting on 9/11.

"Sept 11... I was pregnant with Kassius and headed to NYC. Kass' dad was driving me to the airport. We received a call from Nana frantically saying 'Is Vanessa already on her plane?' 'Turn on the news' New Yorkers' lives changed forever... #nycneverforget 📸 by @kymberly_marciano," she wrote.

When a follower commented on the photo that they thought Marcil still loved Green, the General Hospital star responded.

"I was never in love with him but I am very proud of the fact that my son loves his dad unconditionally and has chosen to forgive," she wrote. "I celebrate Kassius' love for his father and remain extremely grateful that Kass was finally invited back into his father's life and was able to meet his youngest brother for the first time & finally start seeing his other two siblings again. 5 years apart with no explanation is devastating for children. For siblings. My son is also an incredible & protective big brother."

Marcil and Green have had a rocky relationship in the past. In 2018, she publicly criticized Green for allegedly cutting Kassius out of his life with Fox amid their custody battle.

"12 years ago I was served legal papers and then spent 8 years+ defending myself and my son in custody court in response to his father & his stepmother trying to get full custody (that means I would have seen my son four days a month) and then asking me to pay them child support," Marcil claimed at the time. "Kass has never met his youngest brother and is not allowed to know where his bio father, stepmother and three younger brothers live. Custody cases hurt the children only and the truth shall set us all free. Put the kids first you guys. ... Kass has been truly heartbroken since being cut out of his other families lives with NO explanation."

However, the two appeared to work it out. Last June, she shared a picture of Kassius visiting Green on the set of BH90210.

