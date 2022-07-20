'Bridgerton' Begins Filming Season 3: Watch the Adorable Cast Announcement!

Bridgerton is back for more romance!

Netflix's popular Regency drama has officially kicked off production on season 3, which will focus on the love story between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). The streaming service released an adorable 30-second video with Coughlan and Newton back on the London set, alongside their co-stars, to celebrate the return to filming.

In the 33-second video, the Bridgerton cast -- including Jonathan Bailey, Golda Rosheuvel, Claudia Jessie, Luke Thompson and Adjoa Andoh -- are seen holding up two fingers before lifting up a third finger to commemorate the beginning of a new chapter. Coughlan and Newton end the cute clip, with Newton opening the carriage door to reveal his co-star.

"Bridgerton season 3 filming has officially begun," a dolled-up Coughlan says as she sits in the carriage, before sweetly asking Newton to join her. "You coming in?"

"Let's go," Newton answers, before hopping into the carriage with her.

Additionally, season 3 will introduce three new faces to the ensemble: Daniel Francis, who will play Marcus Anderson; Sam Phillips, who will play Lord Debling; and James Phoon, who will play Harry Dankworth.

Francis' Marcus is described as "a charismatic presence who lights up any room he enters, attracting the notice of certain matriarchs in the ton -- and the ire of others." Phillips' Lord Debling is described as "a genial lord with unusual interests. But with wealth and a noble title to back up his eccentricities, he'll have no shortage of interest from young ladies this season." Phoon's Harry is described as a man who lacks wit and intelligence, but makes up for it "with seriously good looks."

The anticipated new season will put the spotlight on Penelope and Colin's romance, whose relationship takes center stage in author Julia Quinn's fourth novel, Romancing Mister Bridgerton.

According to Netflix's official synopsis, season 3 finds Penelope (Coughlan) giving up on her long-held crush on Colin (Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.

Executive producer Jess Brownell takes over showrunner duties for season 3, which is also executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica and Chris Van Dusen, who served as showrunner on the first two seasons.

Rhimes hinted back in March that they may not be following book order when it comes to arcing out the series. "There's eight Bridgerton siblings, so we're planning on following each one of the siblings' romantic stories," Rhimes confirmed to ET's Lauren Zima. "We're not necessarily going in order but we are going to be seeing each of the siblings and their stories."

"I think it depends on the story and it always comes down to character for me," Van Dusen said at the time. "I think we do a lot of work in these first two seasons to set up characters in these future seasons and every one of these siblings is going to eventually carry their own season so it’s important to flesh out these characters and set them up for success."

There's a lot to get excited about in the Bridgerton universe. Not only has filming officially begun on the new season, but a spinoff centered on a young Queen Charlotte is on the docket. Rosheuvel, Andoh and Ruth Gemmell reprise their Bridgerton roles as the Queen, Lady Danbury and Violet Featherington, respectively, with new additions to the franchise India Amarteifio stepping into the shoes as a young Queen Charlotte and Game of Thrones' Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta.

