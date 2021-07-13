'Bridgerton' Earns 12 Emmy Nominations for Debut Season, Regé-Jean Page Reacts

After Bridgerton became a massive breakout hit for Netflix, the Shondaland series scored big with the 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards, earning a total of 12 nominations. The Regency drama is up for Outstanding Drama Series with Regé-Jean Page receiving the series' only acting nod.

"It’s a joy to be seen. 12 @televisionacad Emmy nominations for the dazzling group of artists @bridgertonnetflix," Page reacted on Instagram. "Another for dreamy lovers in full technicolour, cause they just don’t make ‘em like @sylvieslove anymore."

He added, "And 1 happy, tired boy who gets to be a part of it all, Thank you."



Additionally, Shonda Rhimes earned her first Emmy nomination in over a decade as executive producer of the series, which marked her first major project with Netflix.

"Congrats to every single member of the cast and crew for all of your hard work on #Bridgerton!" she shared on Twitter.

Congrats to every single member of the cast and crew for all of your hard work on #Bridgerton!🐝👏🏾🎉 https://t.co/QVPxQk2S6Y — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) July 13, 2021

Adapted from Julia Quinn’s best-selling romance novels by longtime Rhimes collaborator Chris Van Dusen, Bridgerton is an expansive ensemble drama set in 1800s London where one’s place in society matters and scandal must be avoided at all costs.

At the center of season 1 was the eldest Bridgerton daughter, Daphne (Dynevor), and her courtship with Simon Bassett (Page). Elsewhere, Anthony Bridgerton (Bailey) had to manage affairs of his own while Penelope Featherington (Coughlan) helped Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) try to find out who was behind the scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews, who scored a nomination for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance.)

Congratulations to our astonishingly brilliant cast & crew! Beyond humbled and so immensely proud of this family!! 🎉🎉🎉 #Bridgerton https://t.co/HXqsps2TwH — Chris Van Dusen (@chrisvandusen) July 13, 2021

Meanwhile, Page’s nomination comes after he created a scandal of his own by departing the series after just one season. The news -- a major shock to fans -- came as the series announced it was returning for a second season, which will focus its attention on Bailey’s character, and later revealed it had been renewed through season 4, with a spinoff also in the works.

Despite disappointment over his departure, Page earned noms for the Screen Actors Guild Awards, NAACP Image Awards and MTV Movie & TV Awards, winning Best Breakthrough Performance at the latter.

Leading up to the Emmys, Bridgerton has landed several nominations, including Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards air live on Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+. In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.