'Bridgerton' Stars React to Scoring Two SAG Award Nominations

Adapted from Julia Quinn's best-selling novels about 1800s London society, Bridgerton scored a series nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series on Thursday morning. It also earned an acting nod for breakout star Rege-Jean Page in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series category.

It's a huge achievement for the series, which has gained significant notice and praise since it dropped its eight-episode first season on Christmas Day, and seems fitting considering its large and deep ensemble. And the actors guild, whose nominations are determined by the Bridgerton cast's peers, were more than willing to recognize the year's "diamond of the first water."

Creator Chris Van Dusen celebrated Bridgerton and Page's SAG nominations on Thursday, specifically shouting out casting director Kelly Valentine Hendry for putting together the ensemble. "Could not be prouder of this entire dream team of a cast! Congratulations, fam! And a very special shout-out to the incomparable @kvhcasting," Van Dusen wrote.

Phoebe Dynevor reacted with glee on her Instagram stories over the noms, exclaiming "So proud!" Co-star Luke Newton could only muster up a trio of emojis in celebrating the unexpected nominations on his Instagram stories.

Meanwhile, Nicola Coughlan was made speechless over the series' recognition: "In utter shock!"

Already picked up for season 2 after being crowned one of Netflix's biggest hits, Bridgerton is the first series from Shondaland under Shonda Rhimes' multi-year Netflix deal and is created by frequent collaborator Van Dusen (Grey's Anatomy, Private Practice, Scandal).

The first season, based on Quinn's first Bridgerton novel, The Duke and I, follows Daphne (Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the revered Bridgerton family, as she makes her debut in London society hoping to find a match sparked by true love but who also must meet the approval of her oldest brother, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey). After she's named the crown jewel by Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel), she and others around her become the subject of a gossip paper written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews), who stirs up drama among friends, families and outsiders alike.

Meanwhile, the Duke of Hastings (Page) makes an unexpected return home to London, where he quickly becomes a hot commodity by mothers hoping to marry off their daughters to the most esteemed bachelor available. But the Duke, who has no interest in settling down, soon finds himself scheming with Daphne as they attempt to navigate the social season together.

Bridgerton was recently named one of AFI's top 10 programs of the year and earned three nominations at the NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for Page and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Adjoa Andoh (aka Lady Danbury).

Another round of congratulations are in order for the following @SAGawards nominations! #SAGAwards



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series — Regé-Jean Page



Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series — Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/z2kc8Hxln6 — shondaland tv (@shondaland) February 4, 2021

