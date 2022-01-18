'Bringing Up Bates' Canceled

The Bates family's era on UPtv is over.

Bringing Up Bates, the reality series that helped anchor UPtv for 10 seasons, will not return for a previously planned 11th season, the network -- which also airs original TV movies -- confirmed Tuesday.

In a statement issued to ET, the decision was made to end the series, which centered on the megafamily, due to a shift in programming priorities.

“We will not be premiering Bringing Up Bates season 11 on UPtv as planned as we will be focusing our programming in 2022 on movies and a new scripted series to be announced soon," the network's statement, which was also posted to the show's official Twitter account, reads. "When we premiered Bringing Up Bates, the series was focused on parents with 19 kids who were teenagers and young children. The cameras were there to capture the love, laughs and big life moments, as the family continued to grow."

"Thank you to Gil and Kelly Jo Bates for welcoming viewers into your family’s home over the past 10 seasons. Thank you to the fans who tuned in every Thursday night to be part of the journey. We’re looking forward to continuing to uplift you with our programming in the future."

Bringing Up Bates premiered New Year's Day in 2015 and ran for over 100 episodes, including 10 specials, in a six-year span. Its most recent season ended June 2021.

The series followed the Bates family, which consists of parents Gil and Kelly Bates and their 19 kids, as they embark on major life moments and navigate big changes.

