British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Moved to Intensive Care Amid Battle With Coronavirus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care as he battles coronavirus, his office said in a statement Monday. The announcement comes a day after Johnson was admitted to St. Thomas' Hospital in London with what his office called "persistent symptoms of coronavirus."

"Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital," the statement said. Johnson has asked Foreign Secretary Domenic Raab, the first secretary of state, to stand in for him "when necessary."

Johnson is the first known world leader to test positive for the virus. He has faced criticism for his initial handling of the virus in the United Kingdom -- especially when he made headlines in early March for claiming he'd shaken hands with coronavirus patients he visited in local hospitals.

"I shook hands with everybody, you will be pleased to know, and I continue to shake hands," he said during a news conference on March 3.

By late March, however, Johnson had imposed a strict lockdown on the country, closing nonessential businesses and ordering residents to stay home as much as possible. There have been at least 52,000 confirmed cases of the virus in the country and at least 5,300 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

This story was originally published by CBS News on Monday, April 6 at 4:09 p.m.