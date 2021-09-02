Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Slams Her Dad Jamie Following Documentary

Britney Spears' boyfriend, Sam Asghari, isn't holding back on his thoughts when it comes to her father, Jamie Spears. On Tuesday, the 27-year-old model and actor said he had "zero respect" for Jamie following the release of the New York Times' documentary, Framing Britney Spears.

The much talked-about documentary, which is now streaming on Hulu, covers the 39-year-old pop superstar's struggles with fame as well as the details surrounding her ongoing conservatorship battle with Jamie. In an Instagram Story on Tuesday, Britney's longtime boyfriend made it known how he feels about Jamie, calling him a "total d*ck."

"Now it's important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles in our way," he wrote. "In my opinion Jamie is a total d**k."

"I won't be going into detail because I've always respected our privacy but at the same time I didn't come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom," he continued.

"I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves," he tells ET. "I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."

Back in 2013, Britney confirmed to ET that her father once did a background check on her now ex, David Lucado.

"My dad's a little crazy like that," she told ET at the time.

Meanwhile, since the release of the documentary, a number of stars have publicly shown their support for Britney, including Miley Cyrus, Sarah Jessica Parker, Khloe Kardashian and more. A source recently told ET that the "Toxic" singer is "aware" of the unauthorized documentary about her.

"She's always made aware of any important new releases that pertain to her life and career, and this was no different," the source said. "She hasn't seen the documentary because she never likes to focus on what others say about her."

One topic from the documentary that a lot of fans on social media have been reacting to is Britney's former relationship with Justin Timberlake. Footage from the early 2000s shows Britney being put in the hot seat and questioned about her role in the highly publicized breakup, while Justin was seemingly idolized.

ET's source said that Britney has "no interest in getting involved with any details being discussed about her past relationship with Justin Timberlake."

Here's how to watch the Britney Spears documentary.