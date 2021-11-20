Britney Spears Calls Out Christina Aguilera For ‘Refusing to Speak’ Following Conservatorship Question

Britney Spears has called out Christina Aguilera for refusing to get into details after being asked about Spears and whether she's had any communication with her following the termination of her 13-year conservatorship.

Spears posted a snippet of the interview on her Instagram Story and captioned it, "I love and adore everyone who supported me ... But refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie!!!!! 13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about??? I’m the one who went through it!!!! All the supporters who spoke up and supported me, thank you … Yes, I do matter!!!!!”

Aguilera, who was on the red carpet Thursday night at the Latin GRAMMYs when she was asked the question and seemingly looked at a member of her team, who cut the interview short.

Aguilera, for her part, added, "I can't, but I'm happy for her" before walking away. Spears later posted two more Instagram Stories featuring Lady Gaga at the House of Gucci premiere. In contrast, Spears said the "Rain On Me" singer's words moved her to tears. “Thank you @LadyGaga for genuinely taking your time to say something so kind. You made me cry !!! I love you !!!”

Lady Gaga responded shortly after saying, "Live your best life ❤️ ❤️ ❤️. I prayed for the legal system to treat you like a person. You’ve now changed the course for women in this industry forever. You stood up for yourself and were so brave. Thank you 🙏."

These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through.



It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish. pic.twitter.com/NRhNwcJaD3 — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 29, 2021

Aguilera did speak out in support of Spears earlier this summer saying "she deserves all of the freedom possible."