Britney Spears' Conservatorship Extended Until September 2021

Britney Spears' conservatorship has been extended again, this time until Sept. 3, 2021.

ET has learned that the decision was made during Wednesday's remote hearing. Britney's father, Jamie Spears, mother, Lynne Spears, and attorney, Samuel Ingham, all appeared via LACourtConnect.

During the hearing, Jamie's handling of Britney's assets for 2019 were expected to be reviewed. The court agreed, however, to continue the matters to a later hearing next year. Britney's conservatorship was previously set to remain as is until February 2021.

Earlier this week, Jamie claimed in an interview with CNN that he has not spoken to his daughter since August amid their legal battle. He also alleged that he was on "good terms" with her up until her attorney filed to officially remove him as her conservator.

"I love my daughter and I miss her very much. When a family member needs special care and protection, families need to step up, as I have done for the last 12-plus years, to safeguard, protect and continue to love Britney unconditionally," Jamie said. "I have and will continue to provide unwavering love and fierce protection against those with self-serving interests and those who seek to harm her or my family."

Jamie and his lawyer, Vivian Lee Thoreen, also claimed that Britney's legal team is preventing him from speaking to her.

"Jamie's relationship with Britney is not that different than your average father-daughter relationship insofar as there has always been a mutual love and respect for each other," the attorney told CNN. "Until Britney's court-appointed attorney Sam Ingham abruptly instructed Jamie not to contact Britney a few months ago, Jamie and Britney had spoken often and regularly throughout the entire conservatorship. In fact, they had spoken just the day before and had had a pleasant and collaborative conversation."

The interview comes a month after ET reported that Jamie would remain as co-conservator of her estate after she requested to have him "suspended immediately." During a court hearing on Nov. 10, Britney's attorney claimed she feared her father and would not perform on stage as long as he remained a part of the conservatorship. The lawyer did note that Britney and her father hadn't talked in a long time.

While the judge did not suspend Jamie as co-conservator at the time, the judge did agree to part of Britney's request, making Bessemer Trust a co-conservator. Ultimately, the singer wants Bessemer to be the sole conservator of her estate and her father to be removed.

"Britney has had a rough year when it comes to her conservatorship," a source told ET earlier this month, ahead of her 39th birthday. "While she appreciates what her father has done for her in the past, she feels she's ready to take more control of her finances and healthcare, and it's been an endless struggle. She is excited about turning 39, and she thinks this year will be a healing year for her."

"She is handling all the legal drama by staying positive and focusing on keeping a schedule each day, which has always been helpful for her state of mind," the source added.

Hear more in the video below.