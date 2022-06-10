Britney Spears Granted Emergency Restraining Order Against Ex Jason Alexander

Britney Spears and her new husband, Sam Asghari, have obtained an emergency restraining order against the singer's ex-husband, Jason Alexander, after he tried to crash their wedding, ET has confirmed.

In court documents obtained by ET, Mathew Rosengart, the singer's attorney, filed a restraining order against Alexander on behalf of Spears and Asghari saying Alexander "ran on property into house while armed with a knife." The documents also show that Alexander "has continually trespassed on her property" and that he was "advised multiple times" that he was "not welcome." The judge granted Spears and Asghari the restraining order on Thursday and it'll remain in effect until June 17.

The restraining order requires Alexander to stay at least 100 yards away from Spears and Asghari and at least 100 yards away from their residence.

In a new statement to ET, Rosengart says Alexander, who is due back in court Tuesday afternoon, remains incarcerated. He added that he'd like to thank the Ventura County Sheriff's Office "for their prompt and good work and look forward to working with law enforcement to ensure Alexander is aggressively prosecuted and hopefully convicted, as he should be. This was an outrageous security breach, which I am livid about, but fortunately Britney is safe and she was a stunning and happy bride."

The emergency restraining order comes one day after Alexander barged his way into Spears' Thousand Oaks, California, home as crews put the finishing touches on the couple's intimate wedding set. According to video he posted on Instagram Live, Alexander wreaked havoc while demanding to see Spears before he was tackled by security and ultimately arrested by Ventura County Sheriff's deputies responding to a trespassing call.

As for what happened, Ventura Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Cyrus Zadeh told ET on Thursday, "After 2 p.m. PT today, we received a call of a trespassing in progress. Deputies responded to Britney Spears' residence where the call for service was. When they arrived they made contact with Jason Alexander who was being detained by security, and it was determined that he had an outstanding out of county warrant for his arrest and was placed under arrest for that."

While Alexander was arrested in relation to an outstanding warrant, Zadeh said that police determined that he did trespass onto Spears' property, where he was eventually confronted by security officers.

"An altercation occurred between the security officers and Mr. Alexander, which resulted in the two security officers being battered by Mr. Alexander, and during that altercation an item valued at less than $400 was broken which is where the vandalism occurred."

As of Friday, Alexander had been charged with misdemeanor battery, vandalism and trespassing, and was being held at the Ventura County main jail with bail set at $22,500.

Spears and Alexander tied the knot in January 2004, but the nuptials lasted less than three days.