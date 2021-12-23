Britney Spears Is 'Excited' to Make Decision for Herself, Source Says

Britney Spears is "excited" about making her own decisions. The pop star was freed from her 13-year conservatorship on Nov. 12. Since then, Spears has been enjoying her newfound freedom, and even treating herself to some beauty treatments.

A source tells ET that Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Gabriel Chiu made a house call to the "Gimme More" singer on Saturday. Spears had two treatments, InMode’s Forma and EmSculpt, both of which are minimally invasive.

"She seemed very excited to be able to make decisions for herself like this one, and work with Dr. Chiu to feel like her best self," the source says.

Spears had shared video of herself with the surgeon on her Instagram Story earlier this week.

In the latest court hearing, which took place earlier this month, Judge Brenda Penny ruled that Spears is free to handle her finances and conduct business on her own.

"The court further finds and orders that Britney Jean Spears has the ability to execute documents transacting business on her own behalf and that any previous order entered by this court regarding restricting her ability to sign estate plan documents revoked," the judge stated.

Shortly after her conservatorship was terminated, Spears shared how she was able to have her bank cards back and able to drive herself again.

"I've been in a conservatorship for 13 years. It's a really long time to be in a situation you don't want to be in," Spears said in an Instagram video. "I'm just grateful, honestly, for each day. Being able to have the keys to my car, and being able to be independent, and feel like a woman. Owning an ATM card, seeing cash for the first time, being able to buy candles. It's the little things for us women, but it makes a huge difference. I'm grateful for that. It's nice. It's really nice."

The singer noted that despite it all, she wasn't "here to be a victim," instead "advocate for people with real disabilities and real illnesses." "Hopefully my story will make an impact and make some changes in the corrupt system," she expressed.

Just this week, Spears reminded herself "and the world of who I am." In a video of her singing, the pop icon shared some highlights and facts about her career, writing that she was her biggest cheerleader. As she wrapped up the post, she teased that she had a new song in the works. "I’m gonna let you know what I mean 😉 !!!!!" she wrote.

