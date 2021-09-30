Britney Spears Quotes Famous 'Oops! I Did It Again' Line in Vacation Video With Sam Asghari

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are having the time of their lives.

The singer and her fiancé are spending some quality time together -- and sharing their beachy vacation with their followers. On Thursday, Britney posted a video of the two on a boat in which she quotes her famous "Oops!... I Did It Again."

"Baby, we bought you an island. We're pulling to it right now," Sam says in the Instagram clip, as Britney replies, "Aw, you shouldn't have."

Fans in the comments section were so happy to hear Britney giggling, having a great time with her beau, and the "Oops!" music video reference. Britney also shared some NSFW nude pics, as well as another video montage of her time in "paradise."

Britney's vacation videos come a day after her father, Jamie Spears, was suspended as the conservator of her estate. At the hearing, the judge appointed Certified Public Accountant John Zabel as the temporary replacement until the petition to terminate Britney's conservatorship is heard on Nov. 12.

Following the decision, Britney's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, told ET's Lauren Zima that the 39-year-old pop star was "happy" about the decision.

"I think you can assume she's very happy," he shared, also telling reporters that "the goal" is to free Britney from her conservatorship by her 40th birthday on Dec. 2.

On Thursday, Jamie issued a statement via his attorney, Vivian L. Thoreen, stating in part, "Mr. Spears loves his daughter Britney unconditionally. For 13 years, he has tried to do what is in her best interests, whether as a conservator or her father."

Meanwhile, following the hearing Britney posted a video of herself flying a plane, captioning the post in part, "On cloud 9 right now."

"I can't say where she is, but she's in a much nicer place than this and she's on cloud nine," Rosengart said, before sharing what the singer might want to do if her conservatorship ends. "For the first time in about 13 years that decision will be up to Britney and only Britney. And that's a great thing."

