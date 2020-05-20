Britney Spears Recalls Feeling Like an 'Ugly Duckling' When She Was a Kid

Britney Spears had her fair share of insecurities growing up.

The "Stronger" singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off her new bangs, and recalled feeling like an "ugly duckling" as a kid. Spears began by writing that she stopped having bangs in third grade and felt like it was "such a big deal to expose my forehead."

"Only pretty people in the south could do that and I never felt pretty enough to pull it off," she explained. "All the beauty pageant girls did it but I never felt beauty pageants were my thing … I had bad teeth and felt like an ugly duckling."

After meeting with a modeling agency and not feeling "pretty enough," she went home and got rid of her fringe. "It looked sooooo bad but I thought I was gorgeous!!!!" she said of exposing her forehead. "I think I knew it didn’t look good but I did it because I thought it made me cool .... and I’ve pretty much had it like that ever since!"

Spears added that "people choose different ways to protect themselves," and when she pulls her bangs to the front, she feels "protected."

The pop star's fans couldn't help but show their support and lift her up. "You're beautiful naturally. Embrace it.💕" one admirer commented.

"Same brit, welcome back to the bang club where you’re always pretty enough just the way you are," another wrote.

ET recently spoke with Spears' sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, about quarantining and spending time together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The "Sometimes" singer, who resides in Los Angeles with sons Sean, 14, and Jayden, 13, recently traveled to Louisiana to temporarily be with Jamie and the rest of their family.

"Britney was like, 'I want to come home, I don't want to be by myself out here,' because all of her family's pretty much here. So she was able to come home for almost two weeks or so," said Jamie, who's mom to daughters Maddie, 11, and Ivey, 2. "She was here for my birthday and for Ivey's birthday. But then, of course, she has her children and all that stuff and her home, so she went back to Los Angeles just a couple weeks ago."

This past weekend, Spears celebrated the 20th anniversary of her Oops!... I Did It Again album. Take a look back at the album's release in the video below.