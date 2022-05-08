Britney Spears Shares Pic of New Cat While Teasing Wedding Veil

Britney Spears introduced her followers to her new cat and gave them a sneak peek of her wedding dress! On Sunday, the “Baby One More Time” singer shared a picture of her and Sam Asghari’s latest addition to their family, Wendy.

“Introducing Wendy 🐈 !!! And yes, this is the veil to my wedding dress 👰🏼‍♀️ !!!,” the 40-year-old pop star wrote. In the photo, Wendy looks up at the camera as she lays on the veil. Spears didn’t share any additional details about her wedding dress.

Spears, who shared in April that she was expecting her first child with Asghari, has hinted that her good friend Donatella Versace was going to be involved in her big day. Still, the pop star has not confirmed or shared anymore details from her big day or wedding dress.

While the bride-to-be is remaining mum, Asghari teased fans by revealing that the couple have already set a date. On Sunday, the 28-year-old wished the soon-to-be mother of three a Happy Mother’s Day.

“Our lives has been a real life fairytale,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories over a picture of Spears flashing her ring for the camera while they kiss. “Happy Mother’s Day to you my soon to be queen.”

The actor added, “Also the big day has been set! But nobody will know until the day after.”

Instagram/@samasghari

Spears and Asghari announced their engagement in September. In March, the Black Monday actor opened up about starting a new chapter with his love.

“Everything’s amazing,” Asghari told ET. “We’re so excited to start a new chapter, and everything’s so positive from here on out. “Everything is going to be new from here on out,” he added.