Britney Spears Will Not Sit for Deposition in Ongoing Legal Battle With Father Jamie Spears, Judge Rules

A California judge ruled in Britney Spears' favor on Wednesday, saying that the 40-year-old singer will not have to sit for a deposition in the ongoing legal battle with her father, Jamie Spears.

Britney's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, argued that she feels traumatized by her experience under her dad's long-running conservatorship and that exposing her to invasive questioning via a deposition would further re-traumatize her. He asked the court, "What would a decent father do?"

Jamie's lawyer, Alex Weingarten, called the plea "theatrics" and "attacks," saying that Jamie cared for his daughter "beautifully." He said Jamie deserved a chance to question Britney under oath about her public allegations against him.

Judge Brenda Penny ultimately decided that any information Jamie needs to defend himself against allegations of conservatorship abuse could be obtained from other sources, including documents and other witnesses. She also ruled that Britney would not be required to provide her home address at this time in light of the recent stalking incident involving her ex, Jason Alexander.

Outside the courthouse, Rosengart told reporters that it was "another very good day for Britney."

"Britney obtained her freedom last November, and as many of you know, particularly in light of recent news, Britney is moving on with her life," Rosengart said, according to CNN. "She wants to move on with her life. And yet that man, her father, her flesh and blood, does not want that."

"The day of reckoning for Mr. Spears has come at least at this stage, in terms of the court ordering him to appear for his deposition," Rosengart said on July 13.

"His daughter is finally free, his daughter is married, his daughter is happy, his daughter wants to move on," he added. "Whether or not he is sued will be up to one person: Britney Spears. In the meantime Mr. Spears, if he loves his daughter as he professes he does, should leave her alone he should get on with his life instead of continuing to litigate against his own daughter."

Britney's father was suspended as conservator of Britney's estate in September 2021. Her conservatorship was terminated two months later.