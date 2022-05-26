Britt Robertson Is Engaged to Paul Floyd

Prepare the wedding bells! I Still Believe actress Britt Robertson is engaged to boyfriend Paul Floyd.

The couple announced the news via Instagram, when Floyd posted a carousel of photos and videos from the night of his proposal. Both are dressed casually, with Robertson in sweatpants and wet hair, on what appears to be a rooftop.

"I'm ready," Robertson says in Floyd's video from the moment he popped the question. The couple laughs together before he gets down on one knee.

"I am gonna marry you," she exclaims. "So much so!"

The carousel also included several photos of the ring, a gold band encrusted with white and green gemstones.

"Introducing Brittany Leanna Robertson-Floyd," Floyd captioned his post. "My wife to be x."

Robertson first confirmed her relationship with Floyd in March, when she posted a photo of them on Instagram with the caption "👑 of my ❤️."

Robertson is also known for her roles in The First Time, Tomorrowland, The Space Between Us, and A Dog's Purpose. Prior to her relationship with Floyd, she dated her A Dog's Purpose and I Still Believe co-star, KJ Apa.