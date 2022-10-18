Brittney Griner Thanks Supporters for Their Love on Her 32nd Birthday

WNBA star Brittney Griner is spending her 32nd birthday in a Russian jail cell. On Tuesday, she shared a message for her supporters through her lawyers. Meanwhile, players, coaches, and others have shared their best wishes on social media.

As reported by CNN, Griner's attorneys, Maria Blagovolina and Alexander Boykov, spent a few hours with her on her birthday. Before they left, she gave them a statement to share with everyone who has been supporting her.

"Thank you everyone for fighting so hard to get me home. All the support and love are definitely helping me," read Griner's statement.

The eight-time All-Star is currently only allowed to communicate through her lawyers and letters -- all of which are carefully examined by Russian officials before they can be sent. While she might not see all the messages right away, social media has been flooded with birthday wishes. Here are some of those messages:

"How do you say happy birthday to someone who's been wrongfully detained for 240+ days? How?" started Atlanta Dream guard Erica Wheeler in a video shared by WNBPA featuring multiple people. "BG, today and all days, we celebrate you."

South Carolina women's college basketball head coach Dawn Staley also made an appearance.

"Today and always we love you," Staley said. "Happy birthday BG. Hold on."

How do you say Happy Birthday to someone who has been wrongfully detained for 243 days?#WeAreBG#BringBGHome pic.twitter.com/KcXhqu5R3B — WNBPA (@TheWNBPA) October 18, 2022

The Phoenix Mercury shared multiple posts, including a thread with photos of Griner smiling.

"Happy birthday BG. We wish we were celebrating your day with you here," read a tweet by the Mercury. "We're thinking of your beautiful smile, kind heart and infectious personality everyday but especially today. We hope you feel our love in spirit and we can't wait until we get to hug you soon."

Her smile. Her personality. Her joy. This is who Brittney Griner is 💜 pic.twitter.com/D7YRtTTC4R — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) October 18, 2022

"Wishing you a happy birthday under these circumstances doesn't feel real," wrote teammate Brianna Turner. "Last saw you exactly 1 year ago for your bday dinner. Miss you like crazy Hope you received my letter today. You are not forgotten."

Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart shared a video of her and Griner hugging and said her absence is felt every day. Meanwhile, Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike shared a group photo featuring Griner's chipped tooth from when Team USA played in France.

Happy Birthday @brittneygriner ! You’re absence is felt everyday that you are not here, but today we come together to celebrate you. We love you BG, and we will not stop until you are home! pic.twitter.com/imJo8xWRvv — Breanna Stewart (@breannastewart) October 18, 2022

BG,



All I can say is we miss you, we’re here for you, and we’re celebrating the day you blessed everyone in this world. We could never forget or neglect you and are fighting everyday for you to be home to love and appreciate everything you mean to us.



Happy Birthday 🤍 pic.twitter.com/bMyII8LMmI — Nneka Ogwumike (@nnekaogwumike) October 18, 2022

The WNBA posted on their official Twitter, as did USA Basketball and The Players Tribune. The NBA also jumped in.

Today Brittney Griner celebrates her 32nd birthday, not at home, not with her teammates, but after 243 days of wrongful detention.



BG, we haven't forgotten. #WeAreBG pic.twitter.com/D0nk6FuhRm — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) October 18, 2022

Some NBA players showed their support too. Memphis Grizzlies players Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. wore Brittney Griner hoodies during Tuesday's practice.

Grizzlies stars Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. wearing Brittney Griner hoodies at Tuesday’s practice. Today is Griner’s 32nd birthday. She’s been held in Russian prison since February. pic.twitter.com/yqcA1qgIvA — Damichael Cole (@DamichaelC) October 18, 2022

As of Oct. 18, the Phoenix Mercury center has been detained in Russia for 243 days. On Feb. 17, the customs service at Sheremetyevo International Airport searched her luggage and found vape cartridges containing marijuana concentrate hashish oil, which is illegal in Russia. Griner was found guilty and sentenced to nine and a half years in prison. She has an appeal date for Oct. 25, and the United States government has been negotiating with Russia for her release. For a full explainer of Griner's situation, click here.

This story was originally published by CBS Sports on Oct. 18, 2022.