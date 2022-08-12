Brooklyn Peltz Beckham Says He Wants to Be a 'Young Dad' and Have '10 Kids' (Exclusive)

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, family man! The 23-year-old model and chef opened up about his dreams of fatherhood with his new wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, at the Variety power of Young Hollywood Event on Thursday.

"I've always wanted to be a young dad," Brooklyn told ET's Deidre Behar. "I would love to have a family soon, but whenever my wife is ready."

Brooklyn himself comes from a big family -- his famous parents are mom and dad to four children -- but he says he could go even bigger. "I could have, like, ten," he says, but still maintained the decision was up to his wife.

Brooklyn and Nicola married in April of this year. The nuptials came nearly two years after the groom popped the question to his now-bride, after they'd been dating for 10 months. They combined their last names for the new Peltz Beckham title.

On Thursday, Brooklyn said that marriage had only deepened his love for Nicola. "It does feel different," he said. "I married my best mate and it’s the best feeling in the world. It’s just me and her."

In his Variety feature, Brooklyn said that he’d like to do a reality TV show with Nicola, "because she’s so funny, and we take the piss out of each other all the time."

He reiterated the idea on Thursday, telling ET he thinks they'd make good content because "we always have a laugh and talk about the most ridiculous things." For now, though, he's focusing on opening his own pub before heading up any new projects.

"I'm just focusing on my cooking, trying to make a name for myself," he said.