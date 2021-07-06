Bruce Springsteen's Daughter Jessica Selected for U.S. Olympic Equestrian Team

Jessica Springsteen is officially part of the U.S. Olympic Equestrian Team!

The United States Equestrian Federation announced on Monday that the 29-year-old daughter of Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa -- along with her horse, Don Juan van de Donkhoeve -- have been seleced to the U.S. Olympic jumping team.

Jumping events are scheduled for Aug. 2-7 in Tokyo and will mark Jessica's first time competing in the Olympics. From team U.S.A, she'll be joined by Kent Farrington, Laura Kraut and McLain Ward.

Shortly after the announcement was made on Monday, Jessica took to Instagram to react to the exciting news, while also thanking her 12-year-old stallion.

"Been dreaming of this since I can remember!" she gushed. "Endless gratitude for my team, friends and family for helping me make this a reality. We are Tokyo bound!!"

"Honored to be a part of this team with @laurakraut @teamkpf and @mclainward.official," she added. "There’s no horse in the world I'd rather be on this journey with, thank you Don! You're my horse of a lifetime. Let's go USA!🇺🇸🎉"

A number of Jessica's famous friends took to the comments section to congratulate her, including fellow equestrian lover Kaley Cuoco.

"Beyond congratulations!!!!!!!" the Big Bang Theory star exclaimed. "We will be cheering for you! 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍"

Jessica previously spoke about her secrets to success in a May 2019 interview with CNN Sport.

"I think the chemistry between you and your horse can vary from ride to ride," she explained. "Some horses you get on immediately with and you pick right away and others it can take a little bit longer and be a bit of a struggle. But I think you have to be patient and it has to be a mutual give and take between the horse."

"I think you feel comfortable and you feel like every time you get in the ring you can have a good result," she added, of the feeling you get while competing with your favorite horse. "It's amazing, a special bond."

