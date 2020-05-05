Bruce Willis Reunites With Wife Emma Heming After Being Quarantined With Ex Demi Moore

Bruce Willis and his wife, Emma Heming, have been reunited! The 65-year-old Die Hard actor appeared on his 41-year-old wife's Instagram Stories on Monday after more than a month apart. The pair enjoyed a beautiful day outside with their two daughters Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 6.

The reunion came just one day before Evelyn's sixth birthday. In one photo, Bruce carried Evelyn on his back. In another pic taken by Mabel, the actor, his wife and Evelyn sat on top of a four-wheeler. Emma also shared a video of herself riding on the four-wheeler with her husband as they cheered and grinned.

Emma Heming Willis/Instagram Story

Emma Heming Willis/Instagram Story

Bruce had been quarantined with his ex-wife, Demi Moore, and their three daughters, Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26, in Idaho since mid-March. During that time, the group had a book club, shaved Tallulah's head, enjoyed a family paint night, and much more.

Scout previously opened up about the unconventional situation, telling the Dopey podcast, "My stepmom was supposed to come up here with my little sisters, but my younger sister, who is now about to be [six] years old, at a park, had never gotten the talk about not f**king with hypothermic needles that she found. So she actually tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot... My stepmom had to be in L.A. waiting to get the results from taking her to the doctor. So my dad came up here and then travel got crazy so my stepmom stayed in L.A. with my little sisters."

A source previously told ET, "Emma loves Bruce and is fine with him staying with his older children and Demi during this time."

It's unknown whether Emma joined Bruce in Idaho or if he returned to Los Angeles. Earlier in the day, Tallulah shared a shot of Bruce in the car with Scout in Idaho.

Tallulah Willis/Instagram Story