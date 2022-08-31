Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Shares How She Combats 'Paralyzing' Grief Amid His Health Struggle

Emma Heming is channeling her grief into new passions. The 44-year-old wife of Bruce Willis took to Instagram on Wednesday in honor of National Grief Awareness Day to share some of the ways she's tackling her grief in the wake of Bruce's aphasia diagnosis.

"This was the summer of self discovery—finding new hobbies, going out of my comfort zone and staying active," Emma captioned a video of herself gardening, staining wood, shadowboxing, biking, playing tennis and more. "My grief can be paralyzing but I’m learning how to live along side it."

Emma also shared some sage wisdom from her stepdaughter, Scout Willis, who is the daughter of Bruce and his ex Demi Moore.

"As my step-daughter @scoutlaruewillis told me, grief is the deepest and purest form of love," she wrote. "I hope you find some comfort in that too 💞 #nationalgriefawarenessday #griefawareness #liveitup."

Emma has been trying to find balance in her life as she cares for her husband amid his diagnosis. In March, Emma, along with Willis’ ex-wife, Moore, and the actor's five daughters, shared a joint family statement announcing that the 67-year-old Die Hard actor is stepping away from his acting career, due to his aphasia diagnosis, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.

In May, Emma, who shares daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8, with Willis, opened up about how she sometimes struggles to take care of herself, while taking care of everyone in her household.

"I struggle with making the time for self-care every day. I put my family's needs above my own, which I found does not make me any kind of hero," she told The Bump. "That amount of care for everyone else within my household had taken a toll on my mental health and overall health, and it served no one in my family."