Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Speaks Out Following Actor's Aphasia News

Bruce Willis' wife is immensely thankful for the outpouring of support shown to her and her family since her husband's diagnosis with asphasia became public.

Emma Heming Willis took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, and posted a message over a pink lemonade-colored background, writing, "Your love, support, compassion, prayers really help. I’m grateful. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

The message of gratitude comes just days after Emma, Willis' ex-wife, Demi Moore, and his daughters, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn Willis, shared a joint statement on his recent diagnosis with aphasia.

"As a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," the statement read. "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

Emma Heming / Instagram

Bruce and Emma at the 57th New York Film Festival on October 11, 2019 in New York City. Getty

The family added, "This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him."

Aphasia is defined by the Mayo Clinic as "a condition that robs you of the ability to communicate. It can affect your ability to speak, write and understand language, both verbal and written."

All of Hollywood has rallied around Willis and his family, from former young child stars to legendary actors.

Haley Joel Osment, who was 10 when he appeared opposite Willis in the 1999 thriller The Sixth Sense, paid tribute to Willis in a touching Instagram post, calling him "a true legend."

Sir Anthony Hopkins wrote on Instagram, "Working with you was a special time in my life. My love and prayers are with you and your family."