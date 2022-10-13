Bruno Mars 'Gracefully' and 'Sexually' Declines to Submit Silk Sonic for 2023 GRAMMYs Consideration

Silk Sonic won't be taking home a GRAMMY next year, as Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have made the decision not to submit their album for awards consideration.

"Andy and I, and everyone that worked on this project, won the moment the world responded to 'Leave the Door Open.' Everything else was just icing on the cake," Mars says in a statement to ET. "We thank the GRAMMYs for allowing us to perform on their platform -- not once, but twice -- and awarding us at last year's ceremony. We’d be crazy to ask for anything more."

The duo performed "Leave the Door Open" at the 2021 GRAMMYs ceremony, going on to win Best R&B Performance, Song of the Year and Record of the Year for the track the following year. Also at the 2022 show, Silk Sonic kicked off the telecast with a performance of "777."

"Thank you to everyone that supported this project and championed for it," Mars' statement continues. "We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly and most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year. We hope we can celebrate with everyone on a great year of music and partake in the party. Thank you for letting Silk Sonic Thrive."

The Recording Academy issued their own statement in response.

"Silk Sonic has been such a fun highlight of our last couple of shows and they deservedly had an amazing night at the 64th GRAMMYs earlier this year," it reads. "We appreciate their decision not to submit this year but look forward to celebrating an amazing year in music together."

Earlier this year, the Recording Academy announced that the upcoming 65th annual GRAMMY Awards would be shaking things up with five newly announced award categories "as part of the organization's commitment to evolve with the ever-changing musical landscape."

After reviewing "proposals from the music creators and professionals that make up its membership body," the Recording Academy revealed the new awards will include Songwriter of the Year (Non-Classical), Best Alternative Music Performance, Best Americana Performance, Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media, and Best Spoken Word Poetry Album.

Along with the additional categories, the Recording Academy is creating a new special merit award for Best Song for Social Change. "This Special Merit Award will be determined by a Blue Ribbon Committee and ratified by the Recording Academy Board of Trustees," the press release stated. "Submissions must contain lyrical content that addresses a timely social issue and promotes understanding, peacebuilding and empathy."

The 2023 GRAMMYs will air live on Sunday, Feb. 5 from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on the CBS Television Network and stream on Paramount+.