Bryce Dallas Howard Shows Off Gnarly Bruises After Filming Stunts on 'Jurassic World: Dominion'

Bryce Dallas Howard is back in action -- literally. The actress took to Twitter on Thursday to show off the gnarly bruises she's gotten as filming picks back up on Jurassic World: Dominion.

At the request of co-star Chris Pratt -- "Show them the pictures of the bruises!!! (She got some crazy sick bruises from doing stunt work) Show them!!!" he begged on Twitter -- Howard shared photos of the large bruises on her arms and one of her legs.

"Raise your hands if you’re happy to be doing stunts again!!" she captioned her post, as fans quickly expressed their shock and wished Howard a quick recovery.

Raise your hands if you’re happy to be doing stunts again!! https://t.co/Rq1rtH05QH pic.twitter.com/n6IMR2X0ov — Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) July 16, 2020

Jurassic World: Dominion began filming in late February before shutting down in early March amid the coronavirus pandemic. The movie resumed production in the U.K. the week of July 6.

In an interview with ET earlier this week, Jeff Goldblum -- who is returning to the franchise alongside Sam Neill and Laura Dern -- opened up about the cast and crew's "109-page" list of safety protocols.

"They gave us 109 pages. They invested all their heart and soul, and a lot of money, into making sure that we're safe," Goldblum explained. "I won't bore you with the details, but we're all going to be quarantined in a kind of a bubble, all the crew and all the cast. And testing and everything."

"We know it's a risky time, but we feel it's good," he added. "Sam Neill's there and Laura Dern and Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard; Colin Trevorrow's directing, and there are gonna be some dinosaurs."

See more in the video below.