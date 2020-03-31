BTS, Billie Eilish and More Standout Performances From James Corden's 'Homefest' Primetime Special

The 41-year-old host wanted to host the primetime special in order to combat "spikes of anxiety and sadness" he's felt amid the coronavirus pandemic and resulting social distancing guidelines.

"It's alright to feel a bit sad. It's OK to feel anxious. And the best thing we can all do is kind of try to breathe through all that and try to put our minds in a positive place and to think, 'What can I do to help someone else who might be feeling like this?'" Corden explained "... We absolutely will get through this and that's why we wanted to make this show, to try and share in these feelings together. Share music that we love with people that we love and know that, as much as we're apart, we are unified together."

All the way from South Korea, Corden welcomed K-pop group BTS to perform their massive hit, "Boy With Luv." The seven-man boy band wowed with a fully choreographed performance.

"It’s quite a difficult time for everyone in the world right now," RM said in a video message. "We’re so grateful we can connect with you from here. It may seem like we’re isolated, but we’re still connected through our shared experiences, courage, and laughter."

Billie Eilish also appeared on the show from her Los Angeles home alongside her brother, Finneas. Eilish belted out the powerful lyrics to "Everything I Wanted" as Finneas accompanied her on piano.

Also featured on camera for the song were two adorable puppies, who sat in Eilish's lap throughout the performance.

Also performing from his home in Los Angeles was John Legend, who impressed with a striped down version of his new track, "Action."

Prior to playing the piano as he sang the acoustic version of the song, Legend spoke about his time in self-isolation with his wife, Chrissy Teigen, and their two kids, Luna, 3, and Miles, 1.

"The hardest part is figuring out how to entertain the kids," he admitted. "You gain a new respect for what preschool teachers do, five, six hours a day. They find a way to keep them active and stimulated and we're struggling."

Other performances throughout the night included Dua Lipa -- who was joined by her backup dancers and musicians via video chat -- singing "Don't Start Now" from her London home, Andrea Bocelli video conferencing in from Italy to sing "Con te partirò," and Ben Platt and the cast of Dear Evan Hansen closing out the show with "You Will Be Found."

Watch the video below for another at-home performance by Legend.