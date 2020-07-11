BTS' Suga Thanks Fans and Gives Update After His Shoulder Surgery

Suga is letting fans know that he is well and recovering after having shoulder surgery. The 27-year-old BTS singer released a statement on Friday, thanking fans for their well wishes and updating them on his health.

"Hello, this is Suga. After the announcement, many people were worried and so I’m sorry and really grateful..! Thankfully, the surgery went well. My current state is that I do feel some pain but I’m very relieved," he wrote, per Soompi. "Since I perform as part of my job, I tried to avoid the surgery as much as I could and endured with rehabilitation and shots. However, I was afraid because it kept getting worse again whenever I’d perform."

"So after three out of four hospitals said that it would be good to do the surgery considering my condition, I had the surgery… (I really agonized over it a lot..!)," he continued, adding that he "won’t be able to take part in scheduled activities for the time being so I feel sorry toward the members and to ARMY. I think it’s such a shame too.. I’ll be away for a bit so that I can recover as soon as possible, but I’ll be back soon. It won’t be that long! Once again, I’m sorry and thank you, ARMY!"

On Friday, Big Hit Entertainment also announced that Suga underwent surgery to repair his torn shoulder labrum on Nov. 3. The statement explained that the singer "has long suffered from shoulder-related health issues," stemming from an accident he had in 2012.

"He was diagnosed with a dislocated shoulder in 2013. Shoulder pains continued until he was further diagnosed in 2019 with 'posterior labral tear of his left shoulder,' which means that the cartilage around his left shoulder joint has been torn,' the statement continued. "Since then, he has continued to receive various treatment to prevent his injury from affecting his activities."

While Suga has received treatment and done constant rehab, it noted that his "symptoms have appeared with increasing frequency in recent years, affecting Suga not only on the stage but in the course of his daily life as well."

Suga will take some time off to recover and "restore himself to good health to prepare for his mandatory military service as well as his post-service musical career."

Since news broke, fans have been sending Suga non-stop messages of support and wishing him a speedy recovery. BTS is scheduled to perform at the 2020 American Music Awards on Nov. 22, most likely without Suga. The K-Pop band is also scheduled to release their upcoming album, BE (Deluxe Edition), on Nov. 20.

ET spoke with the singers in August, where they thanked their fans for helping them get through a "rough year."

"You know, 2020 has been truly a rough year for many and there were many surprises changes," RM told ET's Denny Directo. "To be honest, we thought we needed a breakthrough from that, so we focused on what we can do the best and that was music and performance."

"I want to say, ARMY really is our inspiration," added Jimin. "Things are tough for everybody, and everybody's really going through a hard time. But I think for ARMY to have this energy and show this drive, it really inspires us."

