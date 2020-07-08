Busy Philipps' 7-Year-Old Daughter Cricket Inspires Her to Post Bikini Pic

Busy Philipps' youngest daughter has taught her to embrace her laidback summer style. The 41-year-old actress is the mom of 11-year-old Birdie and 7-year-old Cricket and opened up in a new Instagram post about how her youngest has inspired her.

"The other night Cricket(my🦄7 year old) said to me AND I QUOTE, 'you know what I love a LOT? How you wear just a bathing suit top and, like, your jean shorts or a skirt. I don’t know why *I* don’t do that. I packed a lot of bikinis, too*. I should do that. I really like the way it looks on you,'" Philipps recalled. "And it was so sweet and pure and loving."

In the photo, the actress and former talk show host is rocking a cherry red bikini top and denim shorts while holding a sparkler. Philipps was moved by seeing herself through her daughter's eyes.

"She still sees me as perfect (even when I am so hard on myself and can’t even see it a little bit) and anyway-how much longer could that last really? Before she looks at me one day and just thinks ugh? Another year maybe?" she speculated. "My heart will break into a million pieces when I see it. Maybe it’s why some people just keep having more kids- to stave off the inevitable. But also? I don’t know. Maybe she won’t ever look at me and think ugh. And also. She’s right. It IS kinda a rad look for your mom."

Philipps went on to clarify that her 7-year-old only had one bikini that she had as a hand-me-down from her older sister. She's been having fun with her kids while quarantining.

Philipps' Cougar Town co-star Courteney Cox has also been having some bikini fun during quarantine. Watch the clip below for more: