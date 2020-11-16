'But I'm a Cheerleader' Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Director's Cut Trailer (Exclusive)

Foreplay may be for sissies, but the past two decades have been leading to this. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of But I'm a Cheerleader, the queer cult classic is getting a director's cut featuring never-before-seen footage.

Director Jamie Babbit's comedy stars Natasha Lyonne as an all-American high schooler shipped off to the True Directions "rehabilitation" camp when her conservative parents discover she's a lesbian. But when she falls for another camper (Clea DuVall), not even an intervention from an ex-gay counselor (played by none other than RuPaul) can straighten her out.

"I uncovered some amazing lost scenes that I wasn't able to include in the original film and am so happy to see them added back into this cut," Babbit tells ET. "This film is so special to me, and I can't wait for everyone to fall in love with it all over again."

Come for the satire, stay for the LGBTQ&A with this truly iconic cast -- which also includes Melanie Lynskey, Eddie Cibrian and Michelle Williams -- who reunited for the first time in 20 years for a "Class Reunion" included in the bonus materials.

Lionsgate

The anniversary edition also includes Babbit's student film, Discharge, plus audio commentary and additional making-of featurettes. But I'm a Cheerleader: Director's Cut is available on Digital 4K Ultra on Dec. 8.