Caitlyn Jenner Says She's Met Kylie's Baby Boy, Her 19th Grandchild

Caitlyn Jenner now has 19 grandchildren! The 72-year-old former Olympian appeared on Wednesday's Good Morning Britain where she discussed her daughter, Kylie Jenner, recently welcoming a baby boy with Travis Scott on Feb. 2.

Noting that she has met the little guy, Caitlyn shared, "The family is growing! Kylie had her little boy, it was announced the other day. I have to be very quiet. I have to be very sensitive and be very careful when I talk about the family, but they're great."

Of his youngest daughter, Caitlyn added, "Kylie's doing great, everybody's doing good."

But that's not even the biggest news of the year for Caitlyn, who is expecting her 20th grandchild soon.

"I have the next one, the 20th grandchild, my son, Burt, and his wife, Val, they're due in month with a little girl, so I'm going for number 20 here in about a month," Caitlyn shared, admitting, "I can never keep all the birthdays right. It's all on a computer."

Caitlyn has five biological children who have had a total of (almost) 11 kids amongst them. But she is also a former stepparent to the Kardashians, who have another nine kids amongst themselves.

As for Kylie and Travis, they are loving life with their second child, whose name has not been publicly announced yet.

"Kylie and Travis are over the moon since the arrival of their baby boy. They have wanted to grow their family and give Stormi a sibling for a while and they couldn't be happier," a source recently told ET.