Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Release 'The Christmas Song' Music Video Shot in Quarantine

Surprise! Shawn Mendes has dropped a surprise deluxe album, Wonder Deluxe -- along with a heartwarming new video for his holiday duet with girlfriend, Camila Cabello!

Mendes released his fourth studio album, Wonder, on Friday. The new deluxe version features two extra songs -- a cover of "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" and his collab with Cabello, "The Christmas Song."

The couple's new video was filmed by Mendes and shows the couple adorably dancing under fairy lights, hanging around a cozy fire and playing with their pup, Tarzan.



It also features cute selfie footage of the two hamming it up and showing PDA. They also don festive red outfits while cheerily singing the track.

"With love , Shawn, Camila and Tarzan," the screen reads at the end.

Mendes is using the duet to help those in need during the holiday season. From Dec. 5 - 31, 2020, for every 10 million streams of “The Christmas Song,” The Shawn Mendes Foundation will donate $10,000 to Feeding America.

Wonder Deluxe also features an acoustic version and Surf Mesa Remix of “Wonder,” as well as six additional performances from Wonder: The Experience, Mendes' recent livestream benefit.

Judging by Mendes' latest interview with ET, he and Cabello plan to spend many cozy Christmases together -- he revealed the pair have discussed getting engaged.

"Yeah, absolutely," he said. "I think for me it's always been if I'm not willing to talk about that stuff then I kind of check out a little bit, and I don't know ... I think when you know, you know. She's been one of my best friends since I was, like, 15 years old."

"I know we are really young, so I don't want to jump, like, insanely fast, but I think when you find your person, you feel and you know that you have found your person," he added.

See more from the interview below.



