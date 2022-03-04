Camila Cabello Reflects on Shawn Mendes Romance After Split

Months after announcing their split, Camila Cabello is opening up about how her and Shawn Mendes' priorities have changed since they started dating. During an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1's New Music Daily, the "Bam Bam" singer reflected on her quest to become a more "well-rounded person."

"My priorities have fluctuated and my focus has changed throughout my life," the 25-year-old singer said. "Like, those years that we were dating, I don’t even feel like, even while I was writing this album, and even still now, I guess, my focus is really on, how can I be a well-rounded person? And apart from my career, my focus wasn’t even on my career."

The singer added that the upcoming album, Familia, "literally was a tool of me becoming a more well-rounded person and acquiring intimacy with my collaborators."

"My focus really has shifted a lot," she continued. "And even now while I'm in promo mode, honestly, if I’m not having fun, what’s the f**king point? So, I think as I get older, yeah, the priorities shift. And I feel like that was that way for both of us. Because we both started so young too, it's like, we’re really learning how to be healthy adults. And, like, that sometimes means not having your number one focus be your career. And, like, that’s OK.”

Fans have wasted little time deducing that Cabello's "Bam Bam" track is about Mendes. Cabello may have provided some clues after teasing the single on TikTok. That video shows the camera focused on someone -- presumably her -- in a white dress and white shoes walking down the street with lyrics from the track, including the verse, "You said you hated the ocean but you're surfin' now/ I said I'd love you for life but I just sold our house/ We were kids at the start, I guess we're grown ups now."

Cabello evoked Mendes' name while addressing what inspired her to write the song.

"I f**king ... I love Shawn," she says. "I feel like there’s literally nothing but love for him, and this song is mostly just about, OK, how do I make a song that shows the cycles of love and life and gives people whatever it is that’s going on in your life — whether it’s a breakup or a divorce. Hopefully this [song] can make you be like, ‘It is that way now but things are always taking crazy turns.’”

Cabello and Mendes announced via a joint statement on Instagram back in November that they were calling it quits. A source told ET that they broke up after realizing they were in “totally different places.”

“Shawn and Camila's breakup was mutual,” a source told ET. “They realized they are in totally different places in their lives at this point, and it was time to end things. They're both sad about the split, but doing their best to take care of themselves, stay busy and surround themselves by loved ones.”

Cabello's "Bam Bam" tease came less than two months after Mendes teased his post-breakup music. Cabello's reaction to that 12-second snippet? "Ur crazy wildcat."