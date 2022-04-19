Camila Cabello Reveals Falling in Love With Harry Styles Was Part of Her 'X Factor' Audition Plan

Camila Cabello is sharing her true intentions for auditioning for The X Factor. In 2012, the “Bam Bam” songstress appeared on the American version of the U.K. reality competition show where she became one-fifth of the girl group, Fifth Harmony.

While she had dreams of being a singer, the 25-year-old had bigger hopes for her time on the show.

“I was 15, I was a huge One Direction fan, and I was like, ‘The Voice, X Factor?’ and I was like, ‘Well, One Direction will be on X Factor. I don’t know if they’ll be at The Voice, so let me audition for X Factor,’” Cabello revealed on Monday during Carpool Karaoke with James Corden. “Literally this is the reason. It’s embarrassing, and I can only say this because that was 10 years ago.”

Styles appeared on the U.K. version of the series, two years prior, where he became part of the group One Direction, and Cabello thought that this would be her only chance to meet her dream man.

“I was like, ‘I'm auditioning for X Factor because I will marry Harry Styles,’” she said. “I really believed that at the time."

She continued, “Well, I didn’t believe that we were going to get married, but I was like, 'I'm gonna audition for X Factor, we’re gonna meet, and I'm gonna become a singer and we’ll probably fall in love.'"

Cabello -- who revealed that this was the first time she was sharing this story -- added that although things didn’t turn out the way she planned, having the same fate as her crush made the experience even better.

“I felt great,” she told Corden. “I was a One Direction fan.”

Like Styles, after being part of a successful pop group, Cabello parted ways with Fifth Harmony and embarked on a solo career. The “Don’t Go Yet” singer is enjoying her time as a solo artist.

“Honestly, not,” she revealed when asked if she missed being in the group. “But there’s no hard feelings for me about it, but we were so young. Like, I'm such a different person than at that time. There were some really fun times there too.”

She continued, “I do miss being in a band when I'm doing promo and I wanna have other people next to me to banter off of. But I don’t miss splitting creative decisions five ways.”