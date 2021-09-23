Camila Cabello Sizzles in Cherry Red Mini Dress at 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Camila Cabello is red hot!

The 24-year-old singer stunned as she arrived at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards at Watsco Center in Miami on Thursday. Cabello stepped onto the red carpet in a sizzling cherry red mini dress by Elie Saab.

The ruffled piece featured one off the shoulder sleeve and a statement belt that perfectly matched the dress' color. She wore matching red single-strap heels and Katkim and Grace Lee jewelry.

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Shortly after slaying the red carpet with her bright look, Cabello took the stage to perform her latest hit, "Don't Go Yet."

During her dynamic performance, she sent a message to the people in Cuba. "Cómo está mi gente Latina?" she belted in Spanish. "For the people who suffer but don't stay silent. My beautiful people and my Cuban land and hometown."

"No más doctrinas. Que no gritemos patria o muerte. Si no patria. Patria y vida," she said in Spanish.

Cabello released "Don't Go Yet" on July 16 and dropped the '80s-centric music video for the tune the following week. It is the lead single off of her upcoming third studio album, Familia.

See more of ET's 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards coverage, below.