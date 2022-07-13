Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Talks Kate Middleton's Photography Skills: 'She's an Extremely Good Photographer'

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall gives Kate Middleton’s photography skills her seal of approval. In a clip from her upcoming ITV special, the 74-year-old royal spoke about guest editing Country Life magazine and her daughter-in-law taking her picture for the cover -- in honor of her 75th birthday.

“She did very good pictures, she does it very sort of naturally,” Camilla says in the clip.

“We had a lot of fun. It was very relaxed, and of course, very kind of the Duchess of Cambridge. She came with her camera, she’s an extremely good photographer and it was all very casual, it wasn’t much hair and makeup. It was just done in the garden with a lot of laughs and it was a lovely way of doing it.”

Kate, 41, turned the lens on Camilla to capture the cover image for the magazine’s 125th anniversary issue in the run up to her 75th birthday on July 17.

The Duchess of Cornwall spoke about guest-editing @Countrylifemag for her 75th birthday and asked her stepdaughter-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge, to take the cover photo.

In the clip, the duchess also noted a picture that got her husband, Prince Charles’, seal of approval. Camilla shared that she is pleased with the way Kate captured her for the magazine and revealed how helpful she was.

“Catherine said if anything else is needed to be done she’d be quite happy to,” Camilla says in the clip, adding, “They’re very nice and I think they’re what’s needed for Country Life.”

Earlier this month, the official Clarence House social media account shared the first images from Camilla’s Country Life shoot.

“In celebration of The Duchess of Cornwall’s upcoming 75th birthday and the magazine’s 125th anniversary, Her Royal Highness has guest edited a special commemorative edition of @CountryLifeMagazine, to be published on Wednesday 13th July. 📸 Commissioned by The Duchess of Cornwall as guest editor, Her Royal Highness invited The Duchess of Cambridge to capture the cover image at her home in Wiltshire, Raymill. Behind-the-scenes picture by Shona Williams,” the post read.

In the photos, Camilla flashes a smile for the camera as she sits in a garden in a light blue floral-print dress holding on to a basket of flowers. The final picture shows Kate, wearing jeans and a top, snapping Camilla’s photos.

Kate is no stranger when it comes to stepping behind the camera. The former art student has snapped pictures of her and Prince William’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, for their official birthday portraits.