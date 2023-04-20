Camilla, Queen Consort's Son Tom Parker Bowles Gives Rare Interview About Her Marriage to King Charles

Did you know Queen Consort Camilla's son, Tom Parker Bowles, refers to King Charles III as his stepfather? And it also appears Tom's not yet used to the idea of his mom being called the queen.

Those were just some of the insightful details Tom offered Thursday in a rare interview on the Apple News podcast The News Agents. Tom, a food critic, revealed that his mother detests chili, massive spice and garlic and that she's a good cook with an ardent interest in fresh vegetables. So much so, Tom says she has a vegetable garden, where she's growing peas and asparagus, among other things. She's also growing peaches.

"She really loves gardening," Tom said. "She always done, way before she is, well, the queen, as she will be."

When one of the interviewers -- comprised of Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall and considered some of the top U.K. journalists -- noted that Tom paused before calling his mom "the queen," he was asked if he'll gain a royal title and if it's still a weird feeling calling her queen.

As for a royal title, Tom said there won't be any.

"Why would I expect a title?" he asked rhetorically.

On if it's weird thinking of his mom as the queen, Tom said "not really" because "she's still our mother," in reference to his other sibling, sister Laura Lopes.

"She's our mother. Change happens but I don't care what anyone says, this wasn't any sort of endgame," Tom continued. "She married the person she loved, and this is what happened."

He later said it would be "appalling" to have any kind of royal title following Camilla's royal title changing to Queen Camilla.

Camilla and Andrew Parker Bowles, who were married from 1973 until their divorce in 1995, welcomed Tom and Laura. They share five grandchildren. One of Tom's sons, 13-year-old Freddy Parker Bowles, will be part of the coronation ceremony as one of Camilla's pages of honor. Her grandsons, Master Gus and Master Louis Lopes and Her Majesty's great-nephew, Master Arthur Elliot, are the other pages of honor. On the king's side, Prince George will serve as a page of honor as well as Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Master Nicholas Barclay and Master Ralph Tollemache.

"I don't think he knows quite how big it's going to be," said Tom of his son, Freddy. "I don't think he has a sense of the occasion. He's a 13-year-old boy who loves football."

For those wondering, Freddy's a Tottenham Hotspur fan, and Tom joked Freddy's probably more worried about the state of the team's play in the English Premiere League than he is of his duties next month. Tom also joked about Freddy wearing a Spurs jersey under his royal garb for the occasion.

As for Tom and if he feels any anxiety ahead of the ceremony, the short answer is not really.

"We’re just guests. We just get there early, smile," he said. "But we’ll be worried about my mother. Obviously my stepfather being OK."

On whether he'll be at the balcony following the ceremony, Tom said, "No, I don't think so. I can't see why."

What about Camilla? Will she be anxious?

"I think anyone would be anxious in an occasion of this sort of importance, in terms of historical [significance], yes," he said. "I think any of us would be terrified if I had to wake up and wear ancient robes. She’s tough. She’s 75. She’s never complained. She’ll just do it."

The journalists asked Tom about Prince Harry attending the ceremony, but in elite diplomatic fashion, he deflected.

"That has nothing to do with me," he said.