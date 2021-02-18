Canceled and Renewed TV Shows for 2021: See the Full List

Are your favorite TV shows canceled or renewed? It's time to find out!

To say it's been a roller-coaster year in television would be an understatement as the pandemic has forced networks and streaming services to adapt accordingly. With a less-than-normal TV schedule, delayed premieres and unexpected production shutdowns, it's sometimes difficult to know what's actually coming back (and what's gone for good) at the five broadcast networks -- ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox and NBC. Luckily, we're here to help!

Like past years, guiding through the amount of TV news out there can be super overwhelming and it's exactly why we've created the annual TV scorecard as your ultimate one-stop shop for all the renewals and cancellations from the major broadcast networks. With a handful of shows ending their runs and others continuing on for at least a few more years, be in the know the moment news breaks.

As pickups and cancellations continue to roll out over the next several months, we'll continue to update this master list. So bookmark this page and check back here often to learn the fate of your favorite shows!

ABC

'Grey's Anatomy' (ABC)

Renewed:

TBA

Canceled:

TBA

Awaiting Premieres:

Home Economics (premieres April 7)

Pooch Perfect (premieres March 30)

Rebel (premieres April 8)

CBS

'NCIS' (Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Renewed:

Big Brother - Season 23

Blood & Treasure - Season 2 (premieres summer)

Bob Hearts Abishola - Season 3

Love Island - Season 3

The Neighborhood - Season 4

Survivor - through Season 42

Canceled:

TBA

The CW

'Walker' (Rebecca Brenneman/The CW)

Canceled:

TBA

Final Season:

Black Lightning

Supergirl

Awaiting Premieres:

Kung Fu

The Republic of Sarah

Superman & Lois (premieres Feb. 23)

Fox

'9-1-1: Lone Star' (Jordin Althaus/Fox)

Renewed:

Bob's Burgers - through Season 13

Family Guy - through Season 21

The Great North - Season 2

Hell's Kitchen - Season 20

I Can See Your Voice - Season 2

Lego Masters - Season 2

The Moodys - Season 2 (premieres summer)

Canceled:

Filthy Rich

neXt

Final Season:

Last Man Standing

NBC

'Chicago P.D.' (Matt Dinerstein/NBC)

Renewed:

The Blacklist - Season 9

Chicago Fire - through Season 11

Chicago Med - through Season 8

Chicago P.D. - through Season 10

Law & Order: SVU - through Season 24

New Amsterdam - through Season 5

This Is Us - Season 6

Transplant - Season 2

Canceled:

Connecting

Awaiting Premieres:

Debris (premieres March 1)

Good Girls (premieres March 7)

Law & Order: Organized Crime (Stabler spinoff premieres April 1)

