Candace Cameron Bure Celebrates Daughter Natasha Playing a Younger Version of Her Character in New Movie

Candace Cameron Bure is sharing the love with her daughter, Natasha Bure.

On Tuesday, Candace took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes featurette of her upcoming project, Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted by Murder. In the edited package, fans get a look at a flashback scene in which Candace's actress daughter plays a younger version of her character, the eponymous Aurora Teagarden.

"Who doesn’t love a good flashback in a movie?" Candace, captioned the clip. "New Aurora Teagarden: Haunted By Murder premieres Sunday at 9/8c on @hallmarkmovie 🙌🏼...did @lexadoig and I mention that our daughters are in this one? 😉 #proudmama."

Alongside Natasha, Candace's co-star Lexa Doig's daughter, Mia Shanks, also portrays a young version of Lexa's character, Sally.

In the featurette, Candace addressed the flashback scene and why she thinks fans will appreciate the fact that the stars real-life kids were cast to portray their own parents, essentially.

"I think it's going to be really interesting for the audience to see Aurora and Sally as teenagers," Candace shared, "and when all of it started."

"Being a part of this movie is so thrilling," Natasha, 23, added in the video, "Because I get to play the younger version of Aurora, which is played by my mother."

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted by Murder marks the 18th made-for-TV movie in the Aurora Teagarden series for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries -- based on the novels penned by Charlaine Harris. Candace has starred as the titular librarian and sleuth, Aurora Teagarden, since the first film, 2015's Aurora Teagarden Mystery: A Bone to Pick.

ET's Lauren Zima spoke with Candace earlier this month, and the actress explained what was significant about the case at the center of the upcoming Haunted by Murder.

"In this one, we go to some flashback scenes and we see what was really the first murder that took place that that gave Aurora her mind for wanting to solve these murders. This is the first thing that just kind of woke her up," she explained.

According to Candace, the idea of having Natasha and Mia play teenage versions of Aurora and Sally has been something she and her fellow executive producer Jim Head have been considering for quite some time.

"We thought of this concept... and we thought about it for so long and with Lexa, we kept thinking 'Our daughters look so much like [us]!' So for maybe two years we were thinking, 'We have to make some flashback scene! We have to have Natasha and Mia do this,'" she shared. "And here we are!"

Looking back at the day of filming, and Candace admitted that she and Lexa were "the biggest stage moms ever," and continuously gave them notes about how to play their characters as teens.

"But our biggest note to them [was] we had to tell them, 'You guys are too cool! Like, stop! We were really, really dorky. [Aurora] was a nerd, you guys are really cool, so just like tone it down. Tone down the cool factor,'" she recalled with a laugh.

While Natasha was happy to play her mom in the film, Candace explained that she's really happy that her daughter has other interests and ambitions in life that she's developed on her own.

"I'm so proud of her. She's great and she's really been forging her own path," Candace explained. "She does all these things for me as a favor, truly, 'cause she's always like, 'Mom, you know I wanna do this all on my own,' and I'm like, 'I know! But I actually really need your help. Please come help me.'"

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted by Murder premieres Sunday, Feb. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.