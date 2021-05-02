Candace Cameron Bure Slams Assumption That It's 'Easy' to Make Hallmark Movies

Candace Cameron Bure isn't here for anyone thinking filming Hallmark movies isn't hard work. The 44-year-old actress recently appeared on The Paula Faris Podcast, and set the record straight on just what it takes to be in a Hallmark Channel movie.

Cameron Bure has been in a whopping 18 movies for the Hallmark Channel over the years, and host Paula Faris joked that she was interested in appearing in one of the network's feel-good films despite having no acting experience.

"I mean, really, how hard is it? Don't you get that all the time?" she asked Cameron Bure.

Though Faris was clearly joking, the mother of three did acknowledge that it was a question she is often asked.

"Can we just talk about this for a second? I get that all the time," Cameron Bure said. "'How hard is it to be in a Hallmark movie?' Like, 'Can I be in a Hallmark movie?' And I'm like, 'Are you a professional actor?' 'No.' 'Then no, you cannot.'"

"You can be a background person, they're called extras," she continued. "If you don't have a speaking part, that's easy. I can make that happen. If you have a speaking part, then we're gonna have to make sure you can do the job."

ET spoke with Cameron Bure in November about her most recent Hallmark movie, If I Only Had Christmas, and she shared that her work with the network definitely still felt challenging and exciting to her because of the level of ownership she now has over her films.

"It really does because I help develop and create these scripts with my producer," she explained. "So, because I have done nine [Christmas] movies, it's not like they just hand me one and say, 'Here's what you're doing this year.' So, I've executive produced the last 20 movies I've done for Hallmark Channel. But then the Christmas scripts particularly, I mean, I tag team with my producer, so we wrote this and developed this from the ground up. That's why it's so much fun."

However, she admitted that not everyone in her family is a fan.

"It's so funny because my family does not care about watching my Hallmark movies except for [my daughter] Natasha. She's always up for it, but my boys [sons Maksim and Lev] are like, 'Not another Hallmark movie,'" she cracked.

Watch the video below for more.