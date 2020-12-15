Cardi B Faces Backlash for Throwing Offset a Packed Birthday Bash Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Cardi B has found herself under fire once again, for continuing to party amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Late Monday, the rapper attended a bash in celebration of husband Offset's 29th birthday in Atlanta, Georgia. Videos posted to both their Instagram Stories showed them partying all night and into the morning with friends in a packed nightclub. Judging from the videos, it appears most attendees (including the couple) decided to forego masks, and any form of social distancing.

After seeing the posts, many took to Twitter to express their disappointment in Cardi and Offset for not following coronavirus safety guidelines.

"Omg I hope Coronavirus had a great time at Offset's party!" one person tweeted, with another adding, "I love Cardi B so much but WHY is she still throwing huge parties? It’s bumming me out."

"Cardi B is now the first act in history to hold 3 parties during a pandemic," a third wrote. "Congrats @iamcardib."

ET has reached out to reps for Cardi and Offset for comment. See more reactions below:

Damn everybody was at Offset bday party??!! — Bardi😛 (@dariant314) December 15, 2020

WHY IS NOBODY TALKING ABOUT OFFSET THROWING A HUGE ASS PARTY DURING A PANDEMIC TWO MONTHS AFTER CARDI DID THE SAME SHIT

ThEse people never learn jesus christ. Its because there are no repercussions for them. One apology tweet and all is back to normal 🙄 — L. H. (@StevieTheNicks) December 15, 2020

Offset party was too packed last night.. guess covid not in ATL no more 🥴 — AJD😇MDM❤️ (@YuWannaBe_Nii) December 15, 2020

I literally just saw a video Of Offset’s party with a lady coughing right next to Cardi. Pahahaha! Yal are straight foolish... — ... (@dom_erella) December 15, 2020

American celebrities like cardi b be blaming donald trump for covid, while they party up a storm in packed clubs .



Make it make sense nelson — Lapsvusvu-mbingaldo (@Arumlily92) December 15, 2020

Everyone is quick asf to talk shit about other celebrities when they went to parties during the pandemic but for Cardi n Offset is ok? Pls don’t pick n choose who you wanna call out — a simp for Shou Naruse (@milkyonigiri) December 15, 2020

Cardi also made headlines for the ultra-luxurious present she gave Offset Monday night -- a gold Lamborghini Aventador SVJ -- amid their roller coaster of a year as a couple. In September, Cardi filed for divorce from Offset. She dropped the divorce filing one month later, however, telling fans that they had gotten back together and that she only filed for divorce to teach the Migos rapper "a lesson."

"SVJ MY BODY," Offset captioned a video that showcased the surprise birthday moment. "Thank you bae @iamcardib."

Ahead of the big bash, Cardi also shared a sweet message to her husband, writing, "Happy birthday Hubs ❤️ I wish you many more."

"I wish you more positivity, wisdom, health and for God to continue to keep you with a good heart," she added. "Thank you soo much for helping me these past months getting my business in line (somebody gotta be the mean 1 😅) I❤️u . Let's turn it up tonight!!"

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time Cardi has been called out for celebrating amid the pandemic. Hear more in the video below: