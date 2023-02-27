Cardi B Says Court-Mandated Community Service Is 'Best Thing That Has Happened to Me'

Cardi B is on an unexpected "spiritual journey." The I Like It rapper took to Twitter over the weekend to share how impactful her court-mandated community service has been.

"Community service has been the best thing that has happened to me. Almost like a spiritual journey because sometimes I leave these centers in tears. Those people that we leave behind, they just need somebody to talk, and a lil push and YOU might be able to change their life forever," the 30-year-old tweeted.

Community service has been the best thing that has happened to me. Almost like a spiritual journey because sometimes I leave these centers in tears .Those people that we leave behind they just need somebody to talk and a lil push and YOU might be able to change their life forever — Cardi B (@iamcardib) February 25, 2023

In September 2022, the “WAP” rapper took a plea deal in her 2018 strip club brawl case. The mother of two pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and second-degree reckless endangerment, both misdemeanors. Cardi had initially been indicted on 12 charges, including two felonies. As part of the plea deal, the remaining 10 charges have been dismissed and she was sentenced to 15 days of community service. She's also been ordered to stay away from two victims via a three-year protection order.

In a statement to ET, the rapper said the plea deal was made to hold herself accountable.

"Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions. As a mother, it's a practice that I am trying to instill in my children, but the example starts with me," she said. "I've made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to. These moments don't define me and they are not reflective of who I am now. I'm looking forward to moving past this situation with my family and friends and getting back to the things I love the most -- the music and my fans."

Cardi has been documenting a lot of her days spent doing her community service on Twitter.

"Second day of community service," she captioned a post. "Obey the law."

Second day of community service……Obey the law pic.twitter.com/aKz9li3Rl8 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 20, 2023

“On my way to serve some community service time,” another post said. “DONT COMMIT CRIMES!”

Day whatever the fuck of community service……….Obey the law !!!! pic.twitter.com/Rg9D3nhqQE — Cardi B (@iamcardib) February 21, 2023

In January, Cardi was given an extension to complete her court-mandated community service.

The Queens District Attorney's Office confirmed to ET that the judge granted Cardi an extension to complete her 15 hours of court-ordered community service, allowing her until March 1. The specifics of the musician's community service will not be made public. Once she completes her community service, her legal team will submit the confirmation of her hours to the court.