Cardi B's Collab With Reebok Launches Friday -- Get Ready to Shop!

Get ready to make some money moves! Cardi B's much anticipated collab with Reebok drops Friday, Nov. 13. While this is Cardi's first time designing for the sportswear brand, she has been the face of Reebok since 2018 (along with stars like Gigi Hadid and Gal Gadot). Cardi revealed to Footwear News that the collection -- which puts her stamp on the brand's classic Club C silhouette -- has been in the works for "nearly a year." The Reebok x Cardi B collection includes the Club C Cardi and the Cardi Coated Club C Double in three colorways and in both women’s and kids' sizes.
Cardi B's debut footwear collection is grabbing headlines even before launching. Her cover shoot with Footwear News included an image of her posing as a Hindu goddess, which she intended to be seen as representing "strength, femininity and liberation," has received backlash for being disrespectful of the culture. The rapper has apologized and is continuing to count down to the release of her Club C sneaker collection with Reebok on Friday.
Cardi has been giving fans a sneak peek of the line on her Instagram, with a surprise limited drop last month and a must-watch packaging reveal this week. She also posted a sweet pic with her daughter, Kulture, dressed in matching pairs from the collection.
Set your alarm for midnight EST on Nov. 13 so you can shop the Reebok x Cardi B collection the instant it drops. Preview the collection below:
