Carly Hughes Exits ABC’s American Housewife Over 'Toxic Environment'

Carly Hughes has left American Housewife, because of a “toxic environment” on the ABC comedy series. She had appeared on the show since 2016.

In a statement released to ET on Monday, Hughes said she exited the series after feeling a responsibility to “stand up for what I deserve.”



"I was no longer able to work in the toxic environment that was created on American Housewife," she stated. "I made the decision to leave to protect myself from that type of discrimination.”

“As a Black woman in entertainment I feel the responsibility to stand up for what I deserve, what we all deserve -- to be treated equally,” Hughes continued. “I wish the show well, and I am excited for a new chapter and to be able to pursue the opportunities ahead."

Hughes also confirmed her exit from the series during an interview with ET earlier on Monday.

"I decided to leave this season to pursue other things and make a twist for myself and make some changes," she said. "I know there was some changes that needed to be made and I rose to the occasion and said, 'OK. I'm doing it.'"

Hughes portrayed Angela on the show, which returned for its fifth season on Oct. 28. Her character appeared in the premiere, but not in the next episode.

In a statement to ET, a spokesperson for American Housewife said “positive changes” had been made on set following Hughes’ exit.

“Carly was a valued member of the cast, and we had hoped she would return to the show this season,” the statement said. “The concerns she raised led to positive changes to the workplace and improvements to the culture, but we respect the decision she made to move on. We wish her nothing but the best.”

According to Deadline, those changes include showrunners Kenny Schwartz and Rick Wiener taking sensitivity training, and creator, Sarah Dunn, and line producer, Mark J. Greenberg, stepping down from production.

