Carly Pearce and Michael Ray on How Quarantine Is Making Their Marriage Stronger (Exclusive)

Carly Pearce and Michael Ray are leaning on each other!

The couple spoke to ET via video chat to give an update on how they are doing while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ray and Pearce have spent the last two weeks in isolation together at their Nashville home before spending a few days a part visiting their respective parents.

"Carly has been training for quarantine her whole life," Ray jokes. "Carly wants good wine, a TV show, and maybe a book."

However, it's not as easy for the "Her World or Mine" singer to lay low.

"I have about two days of that and I'm needing some human interaction or I'm like bugging her," the 31-year-old shares. "My first day, I bought a Playstation 4."

"He said he was going to run errands," Pearce quips. "And then he came home with a Playstation."

In addition to playing video games, Ray is occupying his time by watching Netflix's "Tiger King," brushing up on his piano skills, and joining his wife for hilarious TikTok videos.

"You do a lot of crazy things for love and when you're both bored out of your minds," Ray jokes in reference to he and Pearce's 'Flip the Switch' challenge, where he put his wife's lingerie and hair extensions on.

"You should have seen him!" Pearce exclaims. "The rated R version of him trying to get into that lingerie was like something -- I am scarred for life."

Meanwhile, Pearce has been spending a lot of her time working on puzzles and keeping up with her fitness.

"I've really gotten into jumping rope, so I just do that in the garage or somewhere if I can't get out and run," the 29-year-old shares.

The newlyweds, who tied the knot in October 2019, are also making sure they keep up with their beauty maintenance while at home.

Despite giving herself at-home pedicures, Pearce says her first appointment once everything resumes back to normal will be to the nail salon.

Until then, the couple are simply enjoying each other's company. As touring country music artists, this is the most uninterrupted time the two have been able to spend together in their relationship.

"What's been really helpful is we both are in the same industry," Ray shares. "This is one of the many times with that that is a really good thing. We can both understand it. We both are really taking the time to lean on each other during this time and understand just our situations, you know? And I think that's really helpful when I can go to her. She can go to me."

While the two have each other as support systems, Ray admits it is a scary time.

"We don't know when this is gonna end," Ray says. "And what we love to do has been taken away and that's the live connection with the audience and live performance. We have bands. The bands are our families. We spend more time with them than we do each other. It's a lot. I'm just very grateful that she's an artist as well. That we can have each other to lean on."

Even though the two are able to spend this rare time together, Pearce says she's still learning how to get used to it.

"I never really had alone time at home," the "Every Little Thing" singer shares. "He didn't either [because] when we were home... we were spending all of our time together because it was usually hours. So, now if he's in the other room I was kind of having a hard time like 'Wait a minute, but you don't want to hang out with me?' and then it's like 'Oh wait we're not leaving.'"

In fact, the country stars share that this time together has even helped make their marriage stronger.

"We both did one hundred and thirty some shows last year," Ray explains. "If I was off, I was flying to her, she'd fly to me...so you're forced to learn each other... I joked the other day, I was telling my dad it's kind of like we're starting a whole new relationship again where I'm like 'Hey what's your favorite color? Oh what do you like to eat' All the silly first questions."

Watch the full interview with Carly Pearce and Michael Ray below: