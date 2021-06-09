Carly Pearce Brings Her Dog as Date to 2021 CMT Music Awards (Exclusive)

Carly Pearce is adorable with her dog, June Jolene, on the red carpet for the 2021 CMT Music Awards. The 31-year-old singer arrived in a matching set outfit with her furry friend in Nashville.

Pearce wore a three-piece ensemble of bralette, jacket and shorts, embellished with tulle ruffles, beads and floral motifs, designed by Ines Di Santo. She paired the look with sparkly pointed-toe pumps, hoop earrings and a glossy lip. June Jolene was dressed to the nines as well, accessorized with a glimmering pink bow collar and matching lead.

The star tells ET, "I'm just glad that she didn't use the bathroom on the carpet and embarrass me or bite someone or pull my outfit all apart. But, she's good. I'm proud of her."

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT

The singer is nominated for Female Video of the Year for her song, "Next Girl." In April, Pearce performed "I Hope You're Happy Now" at the 2021 ACM Awards with Lee Brice. The duo won Single of the Year for the collaborative track.

Pearce is set to go on tour with Lady A this fall.

"It's been so long since all of us have gotten to play shows. Just so much has happened to me with my career and my personal life, and I just can't wait to go out there and tell [the fans] thank you," Pearce says.

See all of the red carpet arrivals at the 2021 CMT Music Awards in the gallery below.